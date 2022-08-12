Doubles vendor robbed

A doubles vendor was robbed of his gas tanks, other household items, jewellery and cash during a home invasion in Chaguanas on Monday.
A police report said that at around 6 a.m., the victim secured his house at Kolahal Road, Charlieville, by locking all doors and windows and went away.
He returned about an hour later and discovered the louvre panes of a kitchen window were removed.
Upon entering his home, he discovered the house was ransacked.
Upon checking he found that missing five gas tanks together valued $1,500, a bush wacker valued $1,500, a JBL speaker, jewellery valued $34,000, bottles of alcohol and $11,000 cash were missing.
Cpl Augustus and other officers of the Cunupia CID responded.
PC Hassanali is continuing investigations.