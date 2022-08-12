Crime logo

A doubles vendor was robbed of his gas tanks, other household items, jewellery and cash during a home invasion in Chaguanas on Monday.

A police report said that at around 6 a.m., the victim secured his house at Kolahal Road, Charlieville, by locking all doors and windows and went away.

He returned about an hour later and discovered the louvre panes of a kitchen window were removed.

Upon entering his home, he discovered the house was ransacked.

Upon checking he found that missing five gas tanks together valued $1,500, a bush wacker valued $1,500, a JBL speaker, jewellery valued $34,000, bottles of alcohol and $11,000 cash were missing.

Cpl Augustus and other officers of the Cunupia CID responded.

PC Hassanali is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Doubles vendor robbed

Doubles vendor robbed

A doubles vendor was robbed of his gas tanks, other household items, jewellery and cash duri…

WICKED EVICTION

WICKED EVICTION

Emotional scenes were witnessed in Tobago yesterday as Tommy Percy and his family were served an eviction notice to vacate their Cromptson Trace home to make way for the Airport Expansion Project at Crown Point.

Wife killer dies

Wife killer dies

Eighty-year-old Carltus Mudie has died.

Mudie was shot by police officers who responded to a report that he had shot his 82-year-old wife and chopped his son.

Fake police rob drivers of truck carrying alcohol

Fake police rob drivers of truck carrying alcohol

Three armed suspects dressed in “police uniforms” robbed and assaulted two truck drivers in Morvant on Wednesday afternoon, and stole a truck that contained over 588 cases of assorted alcoholic beverages.

Recommended for you