A slight downward trend in Covid-19 infections has local authorities hopeful that February’s total may be lower than last month.
But people were warned yesterday that they should not falter on public health regulations designed to keep the virus at bay.
Head epidemiologist at the Ministry of Health Dr Avery Hinds said during the ministry’s news conference that the first two weeks of February 2022 showed similar figures to the same period in January, with a slight increase in new daily infections.
The figures started to decline slightly mid-month, and Hinds said he hoped the numbers continue to go down and there is no “spike” as seen at the end of January.
Hinds noted the circulation of the Omicron variant of Covid-19—which is now the dominant strain in community spread, but which presents with milder symptoms.
He said this could be behind the decline in infections, as the testing system is designed to pick up people who have sought medical attention because their symptoms are more severe.
Hinds said the Covid-19 medical management team was aware the actual number of active infections in the population could be higher as a result of this.
He warned that adherence to the public health regulations remained critical, so as not to allow the virus any opportunity to spread more.
Hinds said the demographic of the infection patterns hasn’t changed and continues to, more or less, show a balance of men and women.
—Kim Boodram