Twenty-four people were arrested for assembling to gamble while one person was arrested for the selling of alcohol without a licence and keeping a gaming house, on Friday at Piarco Old Road, D’Abadie.
The group, ranging from ages 19 to 57, included residents from D’Abadie, Caroni, Arima, Mt Hope, Arouca, Tunapuna, Maraval, Aranguez, and Port of Spain.
The arrests took place during a road check exercise in the Maloney area between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Constable Haban is continuing investigations.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Mystar, Snr Supt Francis, and Supt Kissoonlal. It was coordinated by Supt Prieto, ASPs Pitt and Etienne and Insps Davidson and Jagroo. It was supervised by Sgt Bissessar and included officers from the Maloney Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Maloney Crime Patrol, Arima Municipal Task Force, and the North Central Task Force–West.