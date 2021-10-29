THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has conceded there were fatal flaws in the trial process that led to a Moruga man being found guilty of murdering one of his friends on Boxing Day 15 years ago.
While at first attorney Travers Sinanan defended the way in which former High Court judge Malcolm Holdip conducted the trial, he eventually agreed yesterday at the Appeal Court that the conviction and sentence imposed on Anand “Kundan” Boodram should be quashed and a retrial ordered. However, this was not immediately done by the court.
Following his concession, Sinanan was commended by presiding justices Mark Mohammed, Gillian Lucky and Maria Wilson for the position he had taken.
He was even commended by Boodram’s lead attorney Sophia Chote SC, but Chote said she was not in agreement that a retrial was warranted in this instance. Instead, she is seeking to have Boodram released without again having to face the courts.
Boodram, 41, was not present during yesterday’s virtual hearing given that he had only recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is in isolation at the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street.
Because of this, Chote said she was requesting a few weeks until her client recovered from the virus to take the relevant instructions and have them presented to the court as to why he should be allowed to walk free.
It is only after those submissions are filed would the court make the decision to quash the conviction and sentence, and order whether or not Boodram should face a retrial.
Boodram was sentenced to death in January 2017, for the murder of Brian “Fatman” Maharaj, 26, who was shot and killed on December 26, 2006. At the hearing, one of the grounds of appeal raised by Chote and attorney Peter Carter was that one of the alternate jurors at the trial knew one of the witnesses who testified on behalf of the State.
The court heard that following the testimony of the witness, who was a relative of the victim, the juror informed the Marshal of her familiarity of the witness.
But in spite of this, Justice Holdip did not carry out any enquiry as to determine what type of relationship the two shared, and instead allowed the juror to continue hearing the proceedings. This was not one of the grounds on which Sinanan conceded, however. Sinanan had submitted in response that the juror was an alternate and, therefore, had no role to play in the deliberation process.
Also, the juror was responsible and honest enough to bring it to the attention of the Marshal, on her own accord that she knew the witness, Sinanan said.
It was on the grounds of the directions given by the judge to the jurors when it came to the defences of self-defence and provocation that Sinanan admitted there were flaws. Maharaj died after he was shot with a shotgun.
Evidence led at trial by State attorneys Stacy Laloo-Chong and Shabaana Shah stated Maharaj had gone to Boodram’s home on the day in question but he was not there at the time. Boodram’s relatives made a phone call to him and he arrived home shortly after.
Upon his arrival home, he and Maharaj eventually got into an argument. Boodram left the location, while Maharaj remained at his home liming with Boodram’s uncle and one of his uncle’s friends.
About an hour later, Boodram returned after which a gunshot was heard and Maharaj was seen staggering as he held his chest.
The uncle’s friend also saw Boodram with a shotgun in his hand.
However, Boodram’s attorneys argued at trial that the shooting took place by accident.
They stated their client was tending to his animals when Maharaj approached him with a gun.
Boodram claimed Maharaj was very aggressive and hit him behind the neck and during a struggle he held on to the gun and it went off, shooting Maharaj in the process.
Provided that Chote and Carter are able to receive instructions from their client staying in line with the timeframe set by the court, Justice Mohammed said the ruling on whether a retrial should be ordered would be delivered on November 23.