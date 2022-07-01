No criminal charges will be laid in the death of two-year-old Kimani Francis, the child found dead in a river near his home last month.
The Director of Public Prosecutions has given instructions for an inquest to be launched into the child’s death. This, after a file was submitted by investigators for instructions on the way forward.
Little Kimani walked through the gates of his 10th Street, Techier Village, Point Fortin, home on May 9. His body was found lodged against a log in the Guapo River the following day.
The Express contacted Kimani’s mother, a Kimberly Charles, yesterday but she was not willing to speak about her son’s case. “I don’t want to talk about his death or the police investigation at this time,” she said.
The 22-year-old woman told police her son was sitting in the living room with his cousins, ages three to seven, when she left him to go on a video call. She was assisting her boyfriend with preparing his resume.
And it was not until police officers came to the home did Charles discover her son was missing.
A neighbour who had spotted the child walking on the roadway, bare foot and with a paper in his hand, called the police.
Zoi Anicka Quan Kep, 19, said she contacted the Point Fortin Police Station and reported that a child was roaming the area unsupervised. She said she was uncertain of the child’s identity and attempted to follow him, but he turned into a bushy area and disappeared.
Following the child’s death, Quan Kep was chased out of the area by villagers who accused her of not saving the little boy.
Police have also interviewed a Point Fortin man who claimed he knew what happened to the child.
Investigators say the man, who has since been released from police custody, was incoherent and had to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
An autopsy performed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James found that Kimani drowned. A forensic examination of the body, the Express was told, found that the child had been dead for at least 18 hours.
The Express was told that a second autopsy was performed on the child’s body. However, the results have not been released.
Police officers believe Kimani drowned at the bridge and his submerged body tumbled downstream over the course of the night, during the low tide.
The river’s distance between the bridge and the spot where Kimani was found is about 250 metres.
Kimani’s father, Emmanuel Francis, lives at Gonzales Village, Point Fortin, where he visited often.