Police officers have submitted a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concerning the death of Alliyah Alexander.
The DPP will give the decision on the charge to be laid against the corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force who was arrested in connection with the teen’s death. Homicide officers were involved in the investigations.
Alexander, 15, became unresponsive at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay home of this 36-year-old relative last week Tuesday.
A police report said she was beaten with a belt and fell down a flight of stairs at the house.
An autopsy on the teen found that she died from multiple blunt force injuries.
At her funeral in Longdenville on Saturday, Alexander’s uncle Jimmy Guevera called for the soldier to be released. He said while the relative was being painted as a criminal on television but that this relative loved Alexander more than himself.