Homicide investigators plan to meet with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC by today for instructions on how to proceed against a 25-year-old man detained following last Friday’s triple murder in San Juan.
The victims were 76-year-old Kumarie Kowlessar-Timal, her daughter Radeshka Timal-David, 48, and her grandson, Zachary David, 22.
They were found dead on a couch in their living room at Oudhan Trace, off Don Miguel Road, San Juan.
A post-mortem confirmed the three were all shot in the head.
Officers also recovered the firearm allegedly used to commit the murders, along with six live rounds of ammunition and three spent casings at the home.
At approximately 5 p.m. on September 24, first responders received a wireless transmission from the Command Centre regarding explosions at Oudhan Trace.
A close relative reported he was in the bathroom of the home when he heard explosions.
He came outside and saw the family members slumped on the couch in the living room area with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.
Following questioning by officers, the man was detained,
Before he called the police, he allegedly took a bath and put on new clothes, including a long white T-shirt and dark coloured pants, police said.
The suspect, who also holds Canadian citizenship, was detained and questioned further.
He remains at the Barataria Police Station.