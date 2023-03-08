Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC is yet to make a determination on whether the prosecution against some of those accused of corruption in the construction of the new Piarco International Airport terminal ought to continue before the court.
On Monday, Gaspard announced before Port of Spain Magistrate Adia Mohammed that his office had decided to discontinue charges against former prime minister Basdeo Panday; his wife, Oma; along with former government minister Carlos John; and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.
The four were charged back in 2005 for alleged corrupt activities related to the construction of the airport terminal, in which Panday and his wife allegedly received £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh as an alleged inducement in relation to the airport project.
Known as Piarco III, the four former accused formed part of a larger web of alleged financial impropriety in relation to the construction of the airport terminal.
Also still before the courts are Piarco I, II and IV, but those matters are currently on hold.
At Monday’s hearing, Gaspard announced that his office had decided to no longer prosecute the Pandays, John and Galbaransingh in relation to Piarco III.
The reasons given were that the matter had been before the court for close to two decades, some of the State’s main witnesses had already died while another one of them was elderly and residing abroad.
Gaspard said in the absence of the evidence from those witnesses, the prosecution had little chance of securing convictions, therefore, it would also be “unfair” for the prosecution to continue.
“I have looked at these proceedings and I am of the view that having regard to the fact that several of our key witnesses have now become unavailable...my guiding yardsticks, those being whether or not in the circumstances, to prosecute this matter or in the prosecution of this matter there will be a fair prospect of conviction and whether to prosecute this matter, if on the evidence, there is a fair prospect of conviction such that prosecution will be in the public interest. I have decided to go no further with this matter,” Gaspard informed the magistrate.
The matter had been proceeding before former senior magistrate Ejenny Espinet, but before it came to an end, Espinet went on pre-retirement leave.
With the enquiry not being completed before Espinet proceeded on leave, the High Court ruled the State had no option but for the matters to be started afresh.
On Monday, the enquiry was to be restarted, but then came the DPP’s announcement to discontinue it.
In relation to the other matters linked to the construction of the airport terminal, indictments for retrials are yet to be filed by the DPP’s Office.
Over to the DPP
Last July, the Privy Council upheld an appeal by those charged in the Piarco I enquiry that they ought not to have been committed to stand trial by late chief magistrate Sherman McNicolls.
The law lords said McNicolls should have recused himself from presiding over that enquiry, also on the ground of apparent bias.
Two days later, DPP Gaspard issued a media release saying it had always been his position that taking Piarco I to trial would have been oppressive, “if not legally nettlesome, while the other matters related to the airport project were in train, bearing in mind that there were common accused in both sets of matters.”
He said in his view, a joint trial of the allegations in Piarco I and those arising from those other matters would be more suitable as a way forward.
Now that the matters against the Pandays, John and Galbaransingh have been discontinued, it is left to be seen what decision will be taken by the DPP with regard to the remaining related matters.