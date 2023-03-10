In an apparent criticism of the DPP, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said that for the past three years the government had been paying millions of dollars to rent "executive" office space for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a building that the DPP's office has chosen not to occupy.
Addressing a public meeting in Barataria, the Prime Minister seemed to respond to the DPP's comments that if the Office of the DPP does not receive additional staff soon, it could lead to an inevitable collapse of the criminal justice system. Speaking to I95 on Wednesday in the wake of the discontinuance of one of the cases against some of the accused in one of the Piarco corruption cases, the DPP, Roger Gaspard lamented the shortage of attorneys in his office and said about 129 additional attorneys were required.
Addressing the DPP's complaints, the Prime Minister said:
You (the public) want to know what is happening in the DPP's office because he too has complaints, (saying) that things aren't going well. None of us in this country have all that we need. But you've got to make the most of what we have. You may ask what the government is doing. You always hearing complaints from the DPP's office, (that there are) 'not enough lawyers, not enough lawyers'. I as head of the Government remember it being said that the DPP doesn't have office space to put lawyers. What did the Cabinet do? Understanding that that office is an independent office, the most the Government can do is to give the resources that are available and affordable. The Government went and found (an) executive office (space) for the DPP, over three years now. I don't have time tonight to tell you all the story. After three years of finding executive office for the DPP, not a foot step inside the office. And we paying millions of dollars in rent? "
"And then - I don't want to use the words I want to use, because that would tell you too much - you come and telling me that executive office for a bank is not good enough for the DPP's office. We contracted to it, three year contract, paying millions. Between the DPP office and the Police Special Branch, something went on there. They want bullet proof glass, months passing, they put bullet proof glass on the building... I thought you'll run in the building. They want a wall. A wall outside the bullet proof glass. I don't have time to explain to you all tonight. And then it reach to the point the landlord say 'no, don't interfere any more with my building", he said. "These are the kinds of nonsense that going on in this country. I know it is easy to get up and blame the Government but you have to ask yourself what is the Government. The Government is a series of strands in a fabric and those (of us) in the Cabinet, we are simply the weavers. Every thread in that fabric is important. If the garbage man does not pick up the garbage, we going to get sick. Rats and mice and cockroaches going to breed in your neighbourhood. If the taxi-driver does not drive without him being drunk, then....If the police can only work in the daytime and can't work at night and criminals working at the night...Every single one of us have a strand to hold on in this fabric called Trinidad and Tobago. And we must never be too big to hold a strand. We must never be too small to be seen to be important. You pull one thread in a sock, a big one appears in the sock. We are all important," he said.
Testimony going nowhere
Earlier in his address the Prime Minister said " there was "huge 'I was there' witness testimony given to this country by other countries who helped us gather the evidence about LifeSport. And God alone knows why that testimony is going nowhere. But we in the PNM, we are not about giving commentary on how the police and the DPP do their work. "We don't get up and attack the DDP's office. We don't get up and attack the police. We are more responsible than that. But I can tell you there is a lot that you (the public) don't know," he said.
In an apparent reference to the discontinuation of the prosecution of several high profile officials in one of the Piarco corruption cases, the Prime Minister said his government will reject the policy that there is one law for the poor and another for the well-heeled. "But we believe in our courts and we accept their judgements even as we criticise them from time to time. You are free to criticise," he said.
The Prime Minister who attacked the Opposition Leader for accusing the Government of targeting persons associated with the UNC for prosecution, said nothing that the UNC does, would stop his Government from dealing with white collar criminals in T&T. "Nothing that they can do will shake the PNM from the commitment that we will follow them even unto the ends of the earth. "Where there is cause for suspicion and investigations are warranted, we will investigate without fear and where evidence is found we will prosecute without fear and the independent courts of T&T will do what has to be done. We will not be distracted, we will not be frightened. You will know that if he have done wrong in this country, a day of reckoning must come".