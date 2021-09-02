The probe into the high seas stand-off involving the head of the Legal Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Christian Chandler is ongoing.
Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob noted yesterday that investigators had been working with the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and they were expected to return for instructions by the end of the week.
“I can say the team of investigators, headed by ACP Gaffar, will be visiting the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions again later this week, after which we will know the direction we will be going. I can’t say for sure right now if it will be completed by the end of the week as this is an investigation that, yes, involves Mr Chandler, but it also involves other persons as well. I know for many, Chandler would be the focus as he is the head of the legal department, but other persons were involved, and they have to be interviewed and looked into as well,” he said.
Chandler has proceeded on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Statements have been recorded from officers of the Coast Guard and the 27-year-old Maraval woman who claimed she was being held against her will on the yacht owned by Chandler, which led to the stand-off.
Chandler is under probe following an August 5 incident on the high seas on board his yacht “Knot Guilty” where he allegedly defied legal orders given by the Coast Guard to allow officers to board the vessel.
At the time of the stand-off, police sources said Chandler had in his possession one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol and two magazines with 27 rounds of ammunition, and one Springfield Armory 5.56 rifle, multi-¬calibre with EOTech optic, Streamlight TLR-1HL, three magazines and 100 rounds of 5.56 ammunition green tip.
As a result of his non-compliance, the Coast Guard called the Coastal Riverine Unit of the TTPS to intervene.
Officers fired warning shots and the Coast Guard then boarded Chandler’s yacht which was carrying 14 people at a time when health relations allow only five for public gatherings.
Apart from Chandler, three Special Reserve Police officers attached to the Legal Unit were detained: one had in his possession a Sig Sauer pistol with two magazines and 31 rounds of ammunition; another had one Glock 19 9mm pistol and one magazine with 17 rounds 9mm ammunition and the third with a Glock 45 9mm pistol and one magazine with 15 rounds 9mm ammunition.