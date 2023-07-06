Professor Emeritus at The University of the West Indies Dr Brinsley Samaroo has been hospitalised and is gravely ill.
He was also a member of Parliament for Nariva and a minister in the government of the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR),
Samaroo was last night being assessed at a private hospital, where he was taken on Sunday after suffering a brain aneurysm.
News of his failing health has been met with an outpouring of emotion by colleagues and the thousands of students who were taught by Samaroo and faculty staff who worked with him.
Samaroo is 84 years old.
His last public engagement was two Saturdays ago when he was the featured speaker at a function in Rio Claro, his hometown, where a plaque was unveiled in memory of the five people who were killed by the Colonial Police Force during the labour protests of 1937.
Samaroo was an Opposition senator, MP, and government minister in the 1980s, but he is most respected for his impact as head of the History Department of the UWI, and his writing on the history of Trinidad and Tobago, the working class, and Indo-Caribbean history and its influence.
When he fell ill, Samaroo was nearing completion of another book on the history of San Fernando, having recently launched a book on the life of union leader Adrian Cola Rienzi.
Although he retired from The UWI, Samaroo is a permanent fixture at the Alma Jordan Library, where he does his research.