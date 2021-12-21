There is no evidence yet that the Covid-19 Omicron variant of concern has reached community spread status, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds said yesterday.
Speaking at the Covid-19 media briefing, Hinds noted that one of Trinidad and Tobago’s five Omicron cases did not have a history of travel or was in contact with a positive Covid-19 patient.
“Now that would suggest that they’re not sure where they picked up this particular infection and there may be other individuals, but at this point, we can’t yet confidently state that there is established community transmission,” he said.
“But we will be continuing to look out because, as we know, the potential for that particular variant spreading very quickly is very high, and that by itself is the risk we are hoping to avoid by all of the public health measures that we keep reinforcing. So we don’t yet have evidence of established community spread at this point in time, so we continue to monitor and advise, ” he added.
T&T’s first Omicron case was detected in a woman who travelled from New York to Trinidad via Panama on December 9 with a positive polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
The second case was a passenger from the Caribbean Airlines flight that was diverted to Puerto Rico last week Monday, while the third was a passenger who returned to Trinidad from Miami on December 8 and started showing symptoms of Covid-19 two days later.
The fourth and fifth cases were confirmed on Sunday- one was a patient who recently returned to Trinidad from the United States via Puerto Rico and the other, which Hinds referred to yesterday, had no travel history or known contact with another Covid-19-positive patient.
Hinds again expressed concern about the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases, noting that cases for December thus far have already surpassed the figure for November.
Last month, there were 14,032 positive cases of the virus.
As at Sunday, the number of infections stood at 14,061, “...and against this backdrop, we just want to express this concern that with the potential for the introduction of the Omicron variant, instead of going downward, this can actually take an even steeper upward turn, so again the need for having vaccinations on board and adhering to the public health regulations becomes even more serious,” he said.
Further lockdowns not the way
Asked whether the Ministry of Health would be recommending any further lockdown measures to Government given the confirmation of five Omicron cases in T&T, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh repeated the Prime Minister’s statement that further lockdowns was “not the way to go” because of the availability of vaccines.
“Because we have vaccines, that could avoid having to go the way of economic ruin, which would cause a whole set of socio-economic problems,” he stated.
“The Prime Minister took a very decisive step in a holiday measure when he said all public sector non-essential workers will be asked to stay home from Christmas Eve to January 2, that gives you a kind of circuit-breaker where you keep a large number of people, about 60,000 or 70, 000 people, from going about,” he added.
Deyalsingh said over three weeks ago he reached out to the heads of business chambers and companies and asked them to forego Christmas parties this year.
“And I must say each one of them had already taken that decision. I was very pleased when I reached out to them quietly to find out what their position was on Christmas parties, Christmas lunches and Christmas dinners. And I was very, very pleased to find out that, without exception, every CEO I spoke to, every chamber head I spoke to said ‘Terrence, we took that decision already’,” he said.