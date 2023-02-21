Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has received a letter of apology dated February 20, from American Airlines Managing Director, International Government Affairs, Robert Wirick, for treatment meted out at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last week.
The Prime Minister and delegation were in Guyana to participate in the Guyana Energy Conference and Expo 2023 and were preparing to depart Guyana for The Bahamas, via Miami, on 15th February, to attend the 44th Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in Nassau.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs, “the Prime Minister was denied the courtesies usually extended to Heads of Government at the airport, which would allow check-in procedures to be conducted on their behalf.
Instead, American Airlines insisted that the Prime Minister and delegation, who were in the Government-operated VIP Lounge, present themselves at the check-in counter. The courtesies were requested by the Government of Guyana.”
On being denied the courtesies, the Prime Minister and delegation complied with the request to present themselves at the American Airlines check-in counter to complete the procedures, without incident.
According to the statement, “Protocol officials from Guyana and from Trinidad and Tobago interacted with the airline staff to complete the check-in of the Prime Minister. The Protocol staff were professional and efficient in their handling of the matter and avoided further inconvenience or embarrassment to the Prime Minister. The delegation travelled to Nassau without further incident.”