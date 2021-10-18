“DESTRUCTIVE, far-fetched, frivolous and vexatious” was how Justice Frank Seepersad described a legal claim Dr Avinash Sawh attempted to pursue at the High Court in an attempt to prevent a tribunal set up by the Medical Board from investigating allegations against him.
Not only was Sawh’s intended legal action without merit, but on Saturday during an emergency hearing, Justice Seepersad said in his ten years as a judge, the application for judicial review and its supporting affidavit were “the worst” he had seen.
Sawh shot into the spotlight last November after he allegedly made racist statements during phone calls with a former female employee over issues in the workplace.
Those calls were recorded by the employee. During the course of the conversations, when she threatened to have police officers intervene to resolve those issues, Sawh referred to officers as “dunce n***ers” and to Afro-Trinidadians as “monkeys”.
He is currently facing two charges of “infamous and disgraceful” conduct under Section 24 of the Medical Board Act.
The Medical Board has since set up a tribunal to investigate the allegations but, in September, the doctor raised concerns of bias against one of the members of the council because of her marriage to a particular university professor. That professor has championed African rights and had been a Black Power Movement activist since the 1970s.
Sawh had previously made an application to have the council member recuse herself from the tribunal, but that application was eventually rejected.
This resulted in his attorneys filing an emergency application to stop the work of the disciplinary committee pending the hearing and determination of his intended judicial review claim at the High Court.
His contention was that the professor’s views were similar to views made by the African Students Union, a student club at The University of the West Indies’ Mt Hope campus, which has filed one of the complaints against him.
But after hearing Sawh’s judicial review application, the judge dismissed it, saying it was devoid of merit.
“There is nothing to convince this court that this case has a reasonable prospect of success,” said the judge.
Justice Seepersad said there was not an iota of evidence presented to suggest the university professor had ever expressed any opinion against Sawh’s conduct, nor was there any evidence to support Sawh’s bias claim because of who the tribunal member was married to.
Added to that, the judge said he was disappointed to say the least by Sawh’s attorneys believing such “a shocking application” was one that ought to have been made on a weekend and on an emergency basis.
“One has to consider, in society, we have seen better times because of the pandemic and economic stresses. Everyone is on edge but what is needed is a measured and moderate approach to issues.
“Notwithstanding our differences, we have to live and coexist together and we have to work together and put aside any inherent bias and differences and understand our future is dependent on a unified approach to progress and productivity.
‘The inferences the court has been invited to make are so far-fetched that the logical consequences would make this a society ungovernable and completely dysfunctional,” said Justice Seepersad.
The tribunal was to sit at 2 p.m. on Saturday for case management and this was partly what had led to the emergency application being filed.
However, after the tribunal became aware of the High Court action, it made the decision to adjourn its proceedings.
The tribunal is now scheduled to sit on October 29.