Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh has announced that he will not be contesting the 2020 general elections.
Gopeesingh said his role in politics will be that of probably a strategic adviser worker and mobiliser in the upcoming elections.
He made the announcement at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Thursday night.
"My friends the reason for this is very simple. It is that what is needed now, succession planning in representative politics. This is the best interest of our beloved nation and great UNC party," he said.
He said one of the founding principles of the UNC is that of national and human capital development and progress for the present and future generations.
Gopeesingh said this was a very significant decision for him, a veteran Parliamentarian.
He said he consulted Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar almost two months ago and decided to make his decision public now with her blessings.
He thanked Persad-Bissessar for the confidence reposed in him over the years as he praised her stewardship.
Dr Tim Gopeesingh portfolios held:
1. Opposition Member
23 September, 2015 - Present
2. Minister of Education
28 May, 2010 - 17 June, 2015
3. Opposition Member
17 December, 2007 - 8 April, 2010
4. Opposition Senator
14 February, 2006 - 28 September, 2007
5. Opposition Senator (Temporary)
17 October, 2002 - 13 February, 2006
6. Government Senator
12 January, 2001 - 9 October, 2001