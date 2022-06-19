at right

Three men walked into a jewelry store in Penal, not far from the Penal Police Station, and walked out with $17,000 in gold.

One of the men was dressed in women’s clothing.

The incident occurred along the busy Penal Rock Road at around 2pm on Friday.

Police said the men entered Sona's Jewelry Store and asked to see a gold chain.

A sales clerk, the report stated, took out a tray containing gold chains and placed in on the counter.

Police said the man in the dress and wig attempted to smash a glass case filled with gold, but failed.

He then grabbed the tray of gold chains and ran out of the store.

The other two men followed.

Police said the value of the gold was estimated at $17,000.

By the time police arrived at the scene the men were gone.

