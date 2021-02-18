A Princes Town man was arrested on Thursday, hours after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted.
The 22-year-old woman told police that she was dragged into a bushy area off Buen Intento Road at around 11.30am..
The woman said she was beaten and raped by the man.
Acting on information, police said, officers went to St Croix Road and detained a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.
He is expected to be charged with the crime.
The victim was taken to the Princes Town District Hospital where she was treated.