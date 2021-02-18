Trinidad and Tobago has been asked by Guyana to use its coast guard assets to be on the lookout for a boat adrift in the Caribbean Sea with between five and ten bodies.
The boat was first spotted about 83 nautical miles off Guyana on Monday.
The name, owner and destination of the boat are unknown.
According to media reports out of Guyana, the boat measures about 20 to 25 feet in length and had no engine.
Based on the drift pattern, it may have come from the open Atlantic Ocean, as far away as Africa.
Guyana has done aerial and sea searches and an energy company with assets offshore was asked to locate and tow the boat to shore.
However, because of a delay in getting permissions for its parent company, and bad weather, the hook up could not be made and the boat filled with dead people drifted away.
Guyana has also asked United States and Surinamese authorities for help in locating the boat.