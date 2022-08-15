A 65-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a highway crash on Sunday.
Lalchan Ramanoop, driver of a Mitsubishi L200 pickup van, was involved in a three-vehicle crash along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway at around 3.30am.
A police report stated that the vehicles, a blue Hyundai Elantra, a white Ford Ranger and Ramanoop's van, were proceeding north along the highway, near Freeport, when they collided.
The drivers were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where Ramanoop died while being treated for serious head injuries.
The drivers of the other vehicles were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where they are being treated for serious injuries.
Ramanoop lived at Lyup Street, Reform Village.