A man is expected to face a magistrate after he allegedly collected money for the sale of a car which did not belong to him.
Kino Cudjoe was charged with obtaining money by false pretence.
He was placed on $80,000 bail by a justice of the peace on Monday and is to appear before an Arima magistrate on January 31.
A victim reported to police that in August 2018, a man was paid $17,000 which represented a down payment for the purchase of a Nissan Cifero motor vehicle, after being led to believe he was in a position to sell the vehicle.
The victim never received the vehicle and later discovered that the man was not the owner and was not authorised to sell it.
It was also learned that a contract existed between the man and the registered owner for a work-to-own arrangement for the vehicle. The man allegedly failed to make any payments as per contract and as a result, the vehicle was repossessed from him by the owner.
A report was made to the Fraud Squad and investigations led to the arrest of a suspect on Friday by officers of the Fraud Squad, Sangre Grande Office.
Investigations were supervised by Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben and Sgt Bassarath, all of the Fraud Squad.
Cudjoe was charged on Friday with the offence by acting Cpl Gadar of the Fraud Squad, Sangre Grande Office.