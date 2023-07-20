A motorist has been granted bail in the sum of $300,000 after appearing in court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Naeem Bisnath was arrested by officers in connection with a hit and run road traffic accident which occurred on July 9, 2022, around the Queen’s Park Savannah in the vicinity of flashing lights at President’s House.
Pedal cyclist Anthony Harris died.
Comprehensive investigations were conducted into the matter and advice received from the Office of the Director of Prosecutions.
Bisnath was arrested and charged on July 11, according to police.