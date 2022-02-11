THE High Court has ordered the Office of the Attorney General to pay $75,000 in damages to a man who was arrested and detained for 17 hours for non-payment of a traffic ticket—even though the fine had already been paid.
Justice Frank Seepersad made the order on Wednesday, as the AG’s office failed to defend the claim brought by Antonio Jack.
In making his ruling, Justice Seepersad also advised attorney Stefan Jaikaran, who appeared on behalf of the State, to bring the issue to the immediate attention of the AG’s office, since this was the second such case to find its way before the judge over the course of a few months.
Immediate steps ought to be taken to ensure that such an issue does not again arise at the expense of the taxpayer, he said.
“The factual matrix which unfolded in this case demonstrates with certainty that if we continue to operate in a dimension which is devoid of digitisation and fail to develop processes which enable interconnectivity of services between the various agencies and organs of State, our democracy and dignity as a people will descend into dysfunction,” commented the judge.
Jack brought the claim in 2020 after police officers executed an arrest warrant at his home on February 22, 2019, for failing to pay a speeding ticket.
The ticket, however, had already been paid and even though Jack informed the officers of this, he was refused the opportunity to provide the receipt.
Instead, he was arrested and detained from 1 a.m. that day to 6.30 p.m. the same evening.
It was only after his family again paid the fine that he was released.
Deprived of constitutional rights.
In his oral ruling, Justice Seepersad said such issues were too often being brought before the court.
He pointed out that the court has taken notice and applauds the technological developments that have commenced within various ministries and, in this regard, the significant transformative steps in relation to deeds, company searches, births, deaths and marriage certificates cannot go unheralded.
“However, digitisation cannot occur in silos and there must be interconnectivity which enables the receipt of services and the seamless access to information between the various arms and functionaries of the State,” he said.
The judge said such a system would minimise the risk of manual administrative shortcomings and that the court had before it no evidence to suggest that such a strengthened system existed in relation to receipts generated by the Judiciary when fines are paid.
“Any electronic system should automatically register payment of a fine and issue a receipt. This information should then form part of an electronic record which can be readily retrieved by inter alia, the enforcement division of the Police Service,” Seepersad said.
He pointed out that “systemic, antiquated and administrative shortcomings” cannot circumvent the constitutional rights of citizens.
“As the guardian of democracy, the court has an obligation to use a broad and multi-dimensional approach to constitutional interpretation and in the instant case. The claimant paid an imposed fine in a timely manner, but was deprived of his constitutional rights under section 4 and 5 of the Republican Constitution, as he was arrested and detained without justification for 17.5 hours.
“Such a circumstance is unfathomable and unacceptable, and the situation which ensued was completely avoidable,” he said.