Suruj Nanansingh

A Tableland man who beat and stabbed a pedestrian who criticised his reckless driving has been arrested. 

Suruj Nanansingh, 58, of Swamba Trace, Nohar Road, Tableland, appeared in a virtual hearing before senior Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

Nanansingh was charged with the offence of wounding with intent.

It is alleged that on July 10 around 7.30 p.m., the victim was walking along the roadway observed a black Nissan B13 speeding towards him.

He called out to the driver, whom he recognized, and the driver stopped his car.

The driver then exited the vehicle and the victim told him of his reckless driving.

The driver allegedly returned to his vehicle, armed himself with a metal chain and proceeded to deal the pedestrian several blows with the chain.

The driver also removed a knife from his waist and allegedly stabbed the pedestrian on the left side of his neck.

The driver returned to his vehicle and drove off.

A passer-by saw the victim on the ground and took him to the Princes Town Health Centre.   

Police officers responded to the incident and PC DeBoulet of the Tableland Police Station conducted enquiries.

Based on investigations, Nanansingh was arrested. 

Nanansingh was granted $150,000 bail with a surety and ordered to return to court on August 10.

