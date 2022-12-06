A 44-year-old man, charged with sexually touching a 12-year-old girl, has been granted bail with the condition that he stays away from the child.
The driver was placed on $150,000 bail when he appeared before Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie on Monday and ordered to stay 400 metres away from the victim and her family. He is expected to re-appear in court on January 19.
Police reports indicate that between June 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021, the victim was asleep in her bedroom when the accused entered the room and allegedly touched her on her private parts. The 12–year-old girl later confided in her mother, who made a report to Child Protection Unit (CPU), Central on June 30, 2021.
CPU detectives launched an investigation which led to the arrest and charge of the suspect on December 2, 2022.
The matter was investigated by constable Cynthia Kassie and supervised by acting Supt Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, Insp Davidson and Sgt Cedeno-Figaro.