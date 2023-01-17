A Tunapuna woman was killed on Saturday after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a tree along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway.
It happened at about 10.30 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of the Maloney Walkover.
Police were told that Christy Noel was driving her white Nissan AD Wagon west along the highway when upon reaching the vicinity of the walkover she lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on the median.
Witnesses notified the police and paramedics and Noel was removed from the car and taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment.
However, she died while undergoing surgery.
Police were told Noel had been celebrating her 31st birthday with some friends earlier that day, and was on her way home when the accident occurred.
W-Sgt Grant is continuing enquiries.
This incident has raised the number of fatal road traffic accidents for the year up to four.