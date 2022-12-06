DEATH was instantaneous for 43-year-old Nigel Rampersad after he was crushed by a cargo container on Monday night.
The incident took place shortly after 6 p.m., at Sampson’s Transport Company, Mission Road, Freeport, where Rampersad was employed.
He was a father of three, and lived at Saddle Road, San Juan.
Police said Rampersad was at the time driving a truck while towing a trailer when the container “jack-knifed” causing it to become dislodged and fall on the right side of the truck’s cabin.
Other workers, believing Rampersad to still be alive, attempted to remove him from the vehicle, however, Rampersad was already dead.
His upper body was crushed, said police, as he was pinned against the steering wheel of the truck.
Officers of the Freeport Police Station are investigating the incident.