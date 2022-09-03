HEAVY mid-afternoon rainfall left several areas in San Fernando under flood waters yesterday.
In what was described as a heavy thunderstorm by the Trinidad and Tobago Weather Centre (TTWC), significant flash flooding was reported along the San Fernando Bypass between South Park and Marabella, where one vehicle was swept away and another stalled.
Street flooding was also reported on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Tarouba interchange, Independence Avenue, Penitence Street, Blanc Fraser Street, and Scott and Richards Streets.
Some parts of Forres Park in Claxton Bay were also under flood waters.
Siparia resident Timothy Mohammed, the owner of the vehicle that was swept away, told the Express it was a terrible experience.
He said he was on his way to TECU Credit Union in Marabella when the incident occurred.
“I was going TECU when the rain started to fall. The water started to rise and ending going into the engine causing the car to cut off,” he said.
He said being the sole occupant of the vehicle, he exited and began pushing it before it got slammed against a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipeline which prevented if from being swept into the river.
The river passes through Vistabella and empties into the Gulf of Paria.
Mohammed escaped the fate of Annan Boysie, who perished after his four-wheel-drive pick-up was swept away by flood waters pouring across M-1 Ring Road near Princes Town last week Thursday.
New flood areas
When contacted yesterday, Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharie said all the occupants were safely rescued without any injury.
“It would have been two vehicles. One would have been washed away and one would have stalled in the flood waters. But in both instances the occupants of both vehicles were brought to safety,” Girdharie said.
He said the outflow of the river in Tarouba passes between what would have been Twilight Drive-in Cinema and St Joseph Village residential community, which is what contributed to the flooding on the Bypass.
Girdharie noted that apart from yesterday, in recent times several communities in Marabella South which were never prone to flooding prior, were now experiencing flooding, namely Mootoo Lands and some parts of Maharaj Lands.
“Additionally, there was an issue of the river which runs alongside Smart Street, bursting its bank and some residents with low fencing would have been affected by water entering their property,” he said.
He said burgesses usually call for the cleaning of the drain but even when that is done it still has persistent flooding.
“The fact that the drains being cleaned was not a factor is evidence by the water subsiding within 15 and 20 minutes after rain stops,” he said.
He said one of the major factors contributing to flooding now is that the drains that were build 40 and 50 years ago do not have the capacity to handle the amount of runoff that exists today.
“And what is contributing to the larger amount of water is the fact that, one, we have more roofing as well as larger houses. So you have a larger portion of water coming off the roofs in a faster way as well as you have downpipes and guttering that takes the water from the roofs to the drains in a much quicker time,” he said.
Girdharie also noted the fact that people have been circumventing Town and Country provisions by not leaving space for drainage after they obtained their certificate of completion.
“People circumvent that rule and pave their entire yard which also leads to more run-off to drains and less water being absorbed by the earth. That also contributes to the volume of water and that’s the problem, the drains are not equipped for the volume of water that is coming down,” Girdharie said.
He said the issue of climate change, which can be a contributor to flooding, needs to have its impact properly inculcated in citizens.