A San Juan man who decided to finally meet the girl he had been talking to on Instagram was in for a shock on Monday when two gunmen turned up instead and robbed him of his car.
Police said that the incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. on Monday.
The man, aged 23, and the girl identified only as Leanna had been chatting on the social media app for several weeks when she decided that it was time to meet.
Police said that the victim was told that they would meet at Kingdom Avenue, Arima.
Around 10.30 p.m. he drive into the area with his blue coloured Toyota Corolla.
Police said that seconds after he got out, two men armed with guns ran up to him.
They beat him about his body and head following which they took the keys to the car and the man’s Samsung cellular phone and drove off.
One of the suspects was described as “light-skinned,” five feet, six inches tall. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a red T-shirt and red bandanna.
The other suspect was brown skinned and five feet, seven inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
The man later reported the incident to the Arima Police.