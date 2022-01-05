A 23-year-old man was ambushed and shot dead along the El Socorro Main Road in San Juan, yesterday.
Police said that shortly after 5 p.m., Akeem Jamal Jones, who lived in Malick, was driving his black Nissan Sylphy south along El Socorro Main Road when a gunman opened fire on him near the Nur-E-Islam Masjid.
Police said Jones crashed into a lamppost, got out of the car, ran a short distance and collapsed near to Geelal Wholesalers building a short distance away from the masjid.
The gunman walked after Jones and shot him again as he lay bleeding on the road.
Officers from the San Juan and Barataria stations responded, but by that time, the gunman had escaped in a waiting car.
Jones’s relatives were told about what happened and several turned up at the scene.
A woman believed to be his grandmother was heard shouting: “How allyuh go do that to my grandchild? That is my only grandchild.”
Another relative said only that Jones was employed at the Bermudez Biscuit Factory in Mt Lambert.
Police did not immediately have a motive for the killing.
The murder toll for 2022 stood at five up to last night.
The toll at this time last year was three.