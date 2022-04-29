A Gasparillo motorist was shot by police after he allegedly ignored orders to stop his vehicle, and then rolled over a police constable’s foot on Wednesday night.
The 63-year-old man, of Guaracara Road, was shot to the abdomen and hospitalised in critical condition.
The constable was treated for the foot injury and discharged from hospital.
A police report said two constables from Marabella Police Station were driving a marked police vehicle along Union Road, Marabella, when they had cause to stop a gold-coloured Toyota NZE Corolla.
The report said when the vehicle came to a stop, the officers approached the driver, but then the vehicle sped off.
A chase ensued onto the north-bound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, and officers called for back-up from the Freeport and Debe Highway Patrol units.
The report said the driver stopped the vehicle at the Freeport flyover, where police had blocked the road.
As one of the constables approached the driver, he accelerated the vehicle in the path of one of the officers and the vehicle rolled over his right foot.
The report said the constable discharged 14 rounds from his MP5 6953 service weapon, which led to the vehicle veering and stopping off the roadway.
The officers again approached the vehicle, and the driver was observed suffering from injuries to his abdomen.
The driver was taken via police vehicle to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, then transferred via ambulance to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.
Responding to the scene were ASP Gool, Sgt Harriot, and crime scene investigators.
The service weapon and 36 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were seized and lodged at Chaguanas police station.
The man’s vehicle was taken by wrecker to the Chaguanas station.