A 34-year-old man was shot dead in Port of Spain on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Samuel Roberts of 17th Street, Beetham Gardens.
The Express was told that at about 2.10 p.m. on Wednesday, Roberts was seated in the driver’s seat of his black Mazda 323 waiting on a friend.
The two, police said, were expected to make deliveries.
However, while waiting for his friend to come into the car, a masked man walked in front of Roberts’ car, pulled out a gun, and shot him several times about the body. The friend was not harmed.
The suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Residents of the area, upon investigating, saw Roberts bleeding from wounds to his neck and head.
They notified the police and emergency health services, however, Roberts died before their arrival.
WPC Clarke is continuing enquiries.
This killing pushed the murder toll up to 351.
The comparative for the same period last year was 350.