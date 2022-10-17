A PENAL motorist who while driving applied brakes to avoid a pothole in the road on Sunday afternoon, was held up at gunpoint when the vehicle slowed down.
The motorist came face-to-face with guns pointed at him by two men, who then stole his $15,000 vehicle and sped off with it.
A police report said that at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the victim was driving his blue Nissan B12 in a northerly direction along Congo Trace, Penal Rock Road, Penal.
He reported to police that he observed that a silver Nissan Prairie overtook his vehicle, then crashed into a light pole on the western side of the road.
The motorist said that moments later he slowed down due to a pothole in the road then observed two men emerge from the crashed vehicle.
They wore black clothing and face masks, and as they approached him they pointed firearms at him.
The men ordered him out of his car, and when he complied, they got into it and drove off.
Police officers later found the victim’s Nissan B12 abandoned in an area near Platanite Trace, Barrackpore.
The vehicle was wrecked to the Barrackpore police station and was expected to be forensically examined.
PC Sandy is continuing investigations.