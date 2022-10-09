A St Augustine man died yesterday morning when he was hit by a car along the Uriah Butler Highway close to Grand Bazaar.
Just seconds before, he was involved in a vehicular accident and it was when he exited his vehicle that he was struck by another car.
The deceased has since been identified as Sun Joseph of Fraser Street, St Augustine. The incident was said to have taken place around 5 a.m.
Joseph’s death takes the road death toll for the year so far to 69, compared to 60 for the same period last year.
Police reports state that two other motorists were involved in a collision while proceeding along the south-bound lane of the highway. One of the cars, a gold-coloured Lexus, stopped in the centre lane of the roadway, while the other, a black Toyota Rush, ended up on the median.
It was at that point that Joseph’s silver-coloured Toyota Yaris collided with the Lexus.
As Joseph was stepping out of his car the driver of a fourth vehicle, a Nissan B-14, struck him, resulting in fatal injuries.
None of the other drivers were seriously injured, police stated.
Officers of the St Joseph Police Station as well as Emergency Health Services (EHS) personnel and fire officials responded.
The driver of the car that struck Joseph was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remained warded up to yesterday evening.
Joseph’s body was removed to the Mt Hope mortuary, while all four vehicles involved in the accident were wrecked and taken to the St Joseph Police Station.
Sgt Evans, of the St Joseph station, is continuing enquiries into the incident.