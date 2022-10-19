A man who took a job via social media to transport a refrigerator was hijacked and robbed of his van, cash and valuables on Monday.
Upon arrival at the location to where he was directed, the victim was ambushed by two men, as the woman who hired him the woman fled the scene.
The victim reported that he had made contact the woman on Facebook, and on Monday met her at the Tunapuna market.
It was arranged that he would provide transportation with his Hyundai H100 vehicle to transport a fridge and a stove from Siparia to Curepe.
He further reported that he left Tunapuna and went to Victor Street, Siparia, as per the directions from the woman.
Upon reaching the dead end on Victor Street, he was approached by two men, both armed with firearms, who announced a robbery.
The woman then exited the van and walked away into some nearby bushes.
The two men pulled the victim out of the van, tied up both his feet and hands, pushed him into the bushes at the side of the road and drove off with his vehicle TDH 5119 valued $95,000, cell phone valued $1,500 and wallet containing $600 and other valuables.
Later, the victim untied himself and made his way to the Siparia police station where he reported the incident.
Insp Marcelle, Sgt Paul and PC Shepperd responded and investigations are continuing.