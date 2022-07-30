Anthony Zephyrine was trapped in his vehicle for several minutes yesterday as sparks flew from electrical lines after a rotted pole came crashing down on his Honda CR-V.
Zephyrine, of Embacadere, San Fernando, called on State agencies to work swifter when reports are made about defects. In this case it was a rotted pole for which both the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) had not taken responsibility.
Seventy-two-year-old Zephyrine expressed gratitude that he escaped unhurt.
“If I did not go inside of the vehicle at the time then probably it would have been a horse of a different colour,” he told the Express.
He described himself as a praying person and believed the incident would have involved divine intervention.
Zephyrine, who manages a credit union in San Fernando and was a manager at a State-run agency years ago, has lived in Embacadere for about 30 years.
He explained that normally between 6.30-7 a.m. he would wipe down his vehicle before heading to work.
Yesterday, he did not have to go to work but was making checks in his car around 7 a.m. before wiping it down when the electrical lines were pulled by a truck and the iron pole fell.
“It would have caused some electrical sparks because the pole that the wires were on was a transformer pole. I had to wait inside the car because I couldn’t come out until I felt that it was safe enough to come out. I stayed in the car for about three to four minutes before I came out,” he said.
He said his wife ran downstairs, bawling.
Zephyrine, who also lives with his four daughters and a grandchild just months old, said the incident left his family traumatised.
He said, from his observation, the bumper, bonnet and windscreen of his Honda CR-V RD Wagon was damaged and he planned to take it for a proper assessment at a garage.
While the vehicle is 24 years old, Zephyrine said he took care of it and this included wiping it daily as it was parked in the open.
Zephyrine had stopped parking his vehicle in the usual spot due to the pole but returned a few days ago.
“They transferred the lines (some time ago) from the old rotted pole to the new pole (erected about five years ago) so that the old pole could have been removed. What happened over the last two weeks, after persistent calls, T&TEC did come and tie the old pole (to the new one).
“My major concern is that you continue to be getting excuses that this is T&TEC pole or this is HDC pole. Those excuses could not have helped me if I was not in the car. It’s just a matter of blame being thrown anywhere… If my life wasn’t spared, it would have been a horse of a different colour, my family would have suffered. It should not be, in terms of State agencies, that when something is reported it remains to the extent that it will cause loss of life to anybody,” he stated.
He questioned what would have happened had there been children playing in the road or if he was cleaning his vehicle and was at the front of it at the time.
“All I’m asking is that the authorities, when situations are reported, that they do their best to have it expedited for the safety of the people and the community as a whole… I just continue to thank God for his mercies because if I was outside I probably would not have been talking to you at this point in time.”
Zephyrine said about 20 other homes were left without electricity after the pole fell.
He said representatives from T&TEC, HDC and Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) were at the scene following the incident.