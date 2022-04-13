THE swift work of officers at the Arima Police Station led to the arrest of a man who, in a fit of road rage, attempted to assault a woman.
The Express was told that the incident happened around 7 a.m. on Monday, on Pinto Road, Arima, in the vicinity of Temple Street.
The man told police he was driving his silver Nissan Tiida when he got a “bad drive” from the woman who almost hit him.
The man said to prevent an impact, he had to pull to the side of the road.
He then drove up to the woman’s vehicle, which was also a silver Nissan Tiida, and pulled in front of her, preventing her from driving off.
He got out of the car and threatened the woman.
However, at the same time, a police officer who was driving in the west-bound lane saw the commotion and intervened.
He warned the man about his behaviour, but the officer was ignored. As a result, the officer detained the man.