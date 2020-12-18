Motorist are being given three months to ensure that the tint on their vehicles are in accordance with what is permitted by law.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Works and Transport said that in 2018, it developed a policy document for the amendment of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chap.48:50 to modernize the laws regarding the use of window tint .
On August 3, 2020 by Legal Notice 281 of 2020, the new Regulations – the ‘Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Windscreen and Window Tint) Regulations, 2020’ came into effect.
However, it is not currently enforced by law enforcement officers.
As such, the Ministry wishes to advise the general public that effective December 7, a three month moratorium was granted to allow citizens sufficient time to ensure that their motor vehicle is in accordance with the new Regulations.
“It is anticipated that this moratorium will minimize public inconvenience and allow persons to adhere to the current COVID-19 public health and safety requirements, as registered owners of motor vehicles seek to comply with the law before it is fully enforced.
Minimum levels of Visible Light Transmittance (VLT)
• Windscreen - at least 70% VLT
• Windscreen’s Anti-Blare Band (AGB) or Visor– (Width of 6” or 15cm from top of Windscreen) - at least
35% VLT
• Front windows (driver and passenger) - at least 35% VLT
• Rear windows (including side windows) - at least 20% VLT
• Rear windscreen - at least 20% VLT
A person who contravenes this Regulation commits a traffic violation and is liable to a fine of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00).
To obtain an overview of the new regulations, members of the public are invited to utilize the following
link- http://news.gov.tt/sites/default/files/E Gazette/Gazette%202020/Legal%20Notices/Legal%20Notice%20No.%20281of%202020.pdf
Additionally, individuals or businesses who wish to apply for an Exemption Certificate on the condition of medical grounds or safety and security, are now required to download the Tint Exemption Application Forms utilizing the link http://www.mowt.gov.tt/Divisions/Transport-Division/Forms on the Ministry’s website www.mowt.gov.tt.
Application Forms along with the necessary supporting documents are to be placed in a sealed envelope and addressed to the ‘Transport Commissioner, Transport Division Southern Main Road, Caroni, Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, APPLICATION FOR TINT’.
Application forms must be deposited in the White Box labelled TINT APPLICATION, located on the Ground Floor Staff Entrance, Caroni Licensing Head Office, Southern Main Road, Caroni. The Ministry of Works and Transport urges the general public to utilize the extension provided to ensure that their vehicle meets the requirements of the new tint regulations.