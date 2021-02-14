police

The Southern Division continues to be vigilant in their road traffic exercises in an effort to combat errant road users throughout the division and to make the roads safer for all.

On Saturday 13th February, 2021 the Oropouche and Penal Police Stations conducted these exercises between the hours of 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

During the exercise 69 people were ticketed for various offences.

The breakdown of the 69 tickets issued are as follows:

18 - No Seat Belt

17 - Excess Speed

7 - Defective Fitting

6 - No Horn

5 - No Certificate of Insurance

5 – No Identification Light

3 - No Booster Seat

3 - Overcrowded Vehicle

2 – Unauthorized Light

1 - Defaced Identification Plate

1 – No Two Head Lamp

1 – Noisy Instrument

Snr Supt, Brandon John said all 69 drivers along with their passengers were found to be in compliance with wearing their face masks, which is part of the COVID 19 regulations. He believes the particular reason for this circumstance is the consistency of the work performed by his officers to ensure that everyone complies with the Covid 19 regulations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Rowley in row over funeral invite

Rowley in row over funeral invite

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says he never indicated that Andrea Bharatt’s family invited him to attend her funeral on Friday.

The Prime Minister was responding to questions from the Sunday Express on a Facebook post from a relative of Bharatt who stated the family did not extend an invitation to Rowley to attend.

Brutal beating by cops

Brutal beating by cops

Thirty-five-year-old Tumpuna Road, Arima, resident Andrew Morris was beaten to a pulp by police while he was being interrogated for the kidnapping of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.

Morris’ “criminal” record shows two marijuana possession charges in 2004 and 2006.

A Sunday Express investigation has revealed that on January 31, heavily armed Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers des­cended on Morris’ Arima home. He was a Heavy T driver and car rental businessman.

Attorney: Morris was murdered

Attorney: Morris was murdered

Andrew Morris was murdered by police.

Attorney for the family of the 35-year-old Arima man, Nestor Dinnoo-Alloy says the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has questions to answer in relation to Morris’ death.

+3
‘I don’t feel safe at all’

‘I don’t feel safe at all’

Paralysed by fear.

And wondering why their quiet neighbourhoods have become hotbeds of criminal activity.

This is how Sangre Grande and Aripo residents have been feeling, long before murdered court clerk Andrea Bharatt’s body was found down a precipice in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.