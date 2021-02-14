The Southern Division continues to be vigilant in their road traffic exercises in an effort to combat errant road users throughout the division and to make the roads safer for all.
On Saturday 13th February, 2021 the Oropouche and Penal Police Stations conducted these exercises between the hours of 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.
During the exercise 69 people were ticketed for various offences.
The breakdown of the 69 tickets issued are as follows:
18 - No Seat Belt
17 - Excess Speed
7 - Defective Fitting
6 - No Horn
5 - No Certificate of Insurance
5 – No Identification Light
3 - No Booster Seat
3 - Overcrowded Vehicle
2 – Unauthorized Light
1 - Defaced Identification Plate
1 – No Two Head Lamp
1 – Noisy Instrument
Snr Supt, Brandon John said all 69 drivers along with their passengers were found to be in compliance with wearing their face masks, which is part of the COVID 19 regulations. He believes the particular reason for this circumstance is the consistency of the work performed by his officers to ensure that everyone complies with the Covid 19 regulations.