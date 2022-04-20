While some taxi drivers in Central heeded the call by the Trinidad and Tobago Taxi Drivers’ Network to stay home due to the increase in fuel prices, many said their bills were too great to lose a day of earnings.
President of the Chaguanas to St Mary’s Couva Taxi Drivers Association Cole Mason said, “While we don’t agree with the increase for fuel, we can’t afford to strike at this time. We will continue to try our best to provide the service at the most reasonable fare.”
Mason said all drivers from his association came out to work. The scene on the Charlieville and PriceSmart/Endeavour taxi stands was however the complete opposite yesterday.
Some drivers told the Express that while they heard about the long lines of traffic heading to Port of Spain, there were only a handful of commuters and even fewer taxis plying their cars along the Charlieville/Endeavour route.
One taxi driver, who did not want to give his name, said, “We stand in solidarity with the T&T Taxi Drivers’ Network. It is tough, but it will only get tougher if we don’t take a stand now.”
Members of the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi Drivers’ Association also echoed similar sentiments.
When the Express visited the taxi stand, there were noticeably fewer taxis in the queue.
“The gas subsidy had no reason to be removed now. We have just come out of a two-year pandemic, and this is the first day of school. The Government thought now would be a good time to raise gas prices,” said general Secretary of the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi Drivers’ Association Ricardo Moona.
Moona says while some people would say it is only $1 extra on a litre of gas, for people struggling to make ends meet, it can seem onerous.
“Some of these vehicles (seven-seater taxis) have a capacity of 40 to 45 litres. On average, if a taxi driver uses a tank of gas per day that is $45 extra he or she would have to pay. If you round that up, that is $300 more you would have to pay weekly – that price could be a uniform for a child, or money you could put towards something else. We already spend more in these hard times, food has already gone up, and so too has the cost of living,” he said.
According to Moona, approximately 75 per cent of their members have children to take care of and, as such, the Government’s fuel price hike is poor timing.
President of the Port of Spain to Chaguanas Taxi Drivers Association Miguel Dolabaille said 75 per cent of their taxi drivers came out to work yesterday, however some drivers said they will only work until noon.
He pleaded with the Government to give taxi drivers ‘a chance’ to recoup the losses they suffered over the past two years due to the pandemic.
While rumours swirled online that fares from Port of Spain to Chaguanas jumped to an extra $5 today, Dolabaille said it was not true.
“Many taxi drivers are struggling to manage their finances, but some have opted to only work a half-day and show support to the T&T Taxi Drivers’ Network. Things are not as easy as they used to be that we could afford and stay home a whole day. However, the strike is something that we support, and we will just have to see how the rest of the week goes. The fare remains at $15,” Dolabaille said.