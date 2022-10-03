There has been an increase in the number of reported incidents of fraudulent motor vehicle insurance certificates, therefore the Association of Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Companies (ATTIC) is asking owners to be extra-vigilant.
ATTIC, via a news advisory on Friday, reminded the public that “insurance should only be obtained from and payments made to companies and/or representatives approved by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT).”
It said, when seeking to purchase motor insurance from a prospective representative, verify that he/she is registered with CBTT as an intermediary.
ATTIC is encouraging the public to check the Central Bank’s website for all authorised agencies/sales representatives.
According to ATTIC, potential insurance customers have the right to request proof of registration from the agent or sales representative.
“It is a mandatory requirement that authorised CBTT representatives clearly display the certificate within their office at a location that is visible to the public and/or produce it upon request by a prospective consumer. Contact the insurance company to verify that the person is contracted to sell motor insurance on their behalf,” the insurance body outlined.
ATTIC also shared additional tips on how to protect yourself from insurance fraudsters.
If paying for the premium by cheque – consider paying to the order of the insurance company.
● Ensure that you receive an official receipt at all times.
● Ensure that you have accurate contact details of the person handling your transactions.
● Ensure that you receive valid insurance policy documents
DO NOT ASSUME
● That a person wearing clothing with an insurance company’s logo means that he/she is an agent/sales representative of that company.
● A document such as a motor certificate with the company’s logo is authentic as these can be easily reproduced.
● A person with a calling card bearing the company’s name and logo to mean that he/she is an agent or sales representative as these can also be easily created.