THE BODY of fruit vendor Idris Marcus Singh was found floating in waters near the area he went missing two days ago at Tyrico Bay.
Emerson Singh said he used his drone and was able to locate his younger brother’s body on Tuesday evening.
“I found him 5.05 p.m. I decided to send up the drone because we were seeing something like a coconut shell in the middle of the water, not knowing that was his hair,” he told the Express yesterday.
He said they earlier prayed on the shore for Singh’s body to surface.
“At 5.05, when the sun started to set, we saw him floating in the middle of the ocean... We found him 500 metres from where he went missing at Tyrico Bay.”
Marcus Singh, 23, of Chaguanas, who was also known as “Froggy”, disappeared while in the water around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.
Emerson said family members hired a boat in their search for Singh and stayed until midnight looking for him. He said there was little assistance from the Coast Guard.
“They came Monday morning about half 10, 11 o’clock, searched for 40 minutes and they left.”
He said a representative from the Coast Guard spoke to him.
“He said a boat would have come, the boat never came that day... We came back the next morning and about one o’clock so, then the Coast Guard came. They (searched) for like about 45 minutes and they left but we stayed.”
On Tuesday, Coast Guard Lieutenant Lamy told the Express that the Coast Guard made searches in Tyrico Bay for Singh on Monday and Tuesday and were in contact with the family.
“They would have made communication with the family to get a better idea where they missed him to be able to better search for him,” Lamy added.
Mother in pain
Emerson Singh said while finding his brother’s body had brought the family closure, his mother was still having a hard time dealing with the reality of the drowning.
“My mom, she’s not sleeping. When she is alone she’s crying. She’s trying to look at images of him, voice notes with him. She is trying to just keep him close to her.”
Marcus Singh lived with his mother in the downstairs portion of their home while Emerson Singh occupies upstairs.
Emerson Singh said he and his brother were in business together as he (Emerson) purchased the goods and Marcus conducted the sales.
This was done along the highway at PriceSmart in Mausica.
Singh’s funeral is expected to be held on Tuesday at his Chaguanas home.