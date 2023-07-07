Thousands of drivers who have made alterations to their vehicles will be required to seek approvals from the Licensing Authority to operate their automobiles from this month, according to the Ministry of Works and Transport.
In a document originating from the Office of the Transport Commissioner and circulated to proprietors and examiners of vehicle testing stations (VTS) on July 3, new guidelines that will affect vehicles that appear to be raised beyond four inches of the manufacturer’s specification, and “drop-low” vehicles, were introduced.
The guidelines require vehicles raised outside of these specifications to be referred to the authority for approval. Additionally, it said, low vehicles that may pose a risk should be referred to the Licensing Office for “ratification”.
The document said that examiners must acquaint themselves with the necessary specifications or to exercise reasonable judgment of the height.
It also says that attention should be paid to features that could significantly alter the weight, width or length of the vehicle, such as externally mounted winches, tailgate lifts or protruding tyres.
Drivers or owners who are present in their vehicles during the inspection, it said, must present a letter of approval from the Transport Commissioner.
The guidelines further require both a letter of authorisation and a copy of a valid form of the vehicle owner’s identification from drivers who are not registered owners.
“Any vehicle that is presented for inspection by a person who is not the registered owner of the vehicle must present a letter of authorisation from the registered owner, accompanied by a valid copy of identification in the form of a passport, driver’s licence, or national identification card. Proprietors are required to retain a copy of the authorisation letter and the copy of the identification for a period of two years,” it says.
The new policy has since received criticism from owners of “off-road” and “drop-low” vehicles, who have pointed out the change will likely have far-reaching consequences.
Some said the new requirements would impede on owners of higher vehicles who depend on height modifications to navigate flood-prone areas, as well as deteriorating roads.
‘Cease support of flood relief’
Several took to social media to voice their opinions.
“Only in Trinidad. We live in a country where major flooding gets worse and worse every year and a person can’t upgrade their vehicle to suit the climate and elements. The better plan would have been making that stupidness seasonal. Overseas you are allowed snow chains, special tyres and equipment for winter,” one wrote.
“I’m an off-roader. We need these vehicles to help those when it has floods, etc, because the government does not have an efficient first response system,” another wrote.
Another said, “Well we have a crime crisis, we have massive unemployment. We have devastating potholes, worsening road conditions by the day but look at the focus. Real third world mentality.”
“Every off-road club should immediately cease any support of flood relief operations. Let the state get up and do their job. Keep your rigs for the trails/circuits for your enjoyment. Transport it, to and fro, on a wrecker or trailer if you have to just like all other motor sport genres,” said another.