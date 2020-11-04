bahers

Bathers gather around Bruce Consantine

A Barrackpore man is suspected to have drowned while fishing at a pond near his home.

The body of Reachard Ali, 37, was pulled out of the pond on Tuesday evening.

A police report said that a farmer reported seeing Ali around 4.30 p.m. heading to the pond, located about 600 metres behind Ali's home.

A short while later, the farmer could not find Ali, and he went Ali's relatives.

The relatives searched for Ali, and at the pond, and retrieved his body from the water.

Attempts were made by relatives and Emergency Health Services paramedics to resuscitate Ali, but were unsuccessful.

Barrackpore police Insp Mohammed, Sgt Victor and Cpl Nazrudeen responded to the scene.

Meanwhile a 45-year-old man from Paramin drowned at Tyrico Bay on the north coast on Wednesday afternoon.

bruce

Tyrico drowning victim Bruce Constanine

Bruce Constantine was pulled from the water by bathers and lifeguards but could not be resuscitated.

And almost two days after the body of Anthony Walkes was swept away in a river by flood waters at Williamsville, his body has been found.

A team of municipal police officers and employees of the Princes Town Regional Corporation spotted the body in the river around 9.15 a.m. Wednesday.

Walkes, 49, who suffered from mental illness, was swept away by gushing flood waters while attempting to cross a bridge at Halls Trace, Sisters Road, Eccles Village, Hardbargain.

Another Covid-19 patient dies

ANOTHER Covid-19 patient has died, bringing the local death toll to 111.

In its daily 4 p.m. update on the status of the virus in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health reported yesterday that it “regrets to inform the public that there has been an additional Covid-19-related death”.

“The person is an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions. This brings the total number of Covid-19-related deaths to 111,” the ministry stated.

An additional ten people have tested positive for Covid-19, which was reported within the 24 hours prior to the update, and represents testing conducted between November 2 and November 4.

PROBE RACIST DOCTOR

A doctor attached to a private medical institution in South Trinidad is under fire after a series of leaked phone call recordings allegedly revealed him using a racist slur and verbally abusing an employee.

Counting continues

Election officials in key battlegrounds pressed forward yesterday with presidential vote counting, as Democrat Joe Biden urged patience and President Donald Trump pursued legal options, insisting the processing of ballots should be stopped.

Complaints for water

The people want water.

On any given day there are complaints about lack of water, but this was compounded yesterday with the shutdown of the Caroni Water Treatment Plant for maintenance between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. which affected areas throughout Trinidad and Tobago. WASA communications officer Daniel Plenty yesterday assured customers the authority was working on the plant, and hoped to complete it within the designated time.

+2
Protesters held

Police arrested dozens of people in New York, Portland, Oregon, and other cities overnight at protests demanding all votes be counted in the race for the White House, while smaller groups backing US President Donald Trump returned to tabulation sites in closely contested states to cry foul over the election.