A large amount of marijuana and cocaine were recovered by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard in the waters of the Gulf of Paria, off the coast of Icacos, last night.
Coast Guard officers were on marine patrol in their vessel around 9:05pm when they observed a suspicious vessel.
As the officers proceeded to intercept the vessel, it changed course and sped off. The Coast guard gave chase.
The occupants of the unknown vessel began throwing items overboard, before they entered Venezuelan waters and escaping.
The Coast Guard officers recovered a total of seven bags from the water before returning to Staubles Bay.
Officers of the St. James Criminal Investigations Department were contacted and the seven bags were handed over to them.
The bags were found to contain 146 packets of marijuana weighing 102.1 kilogrammes and 75 packets of cocaine weighing 2.7 kilogrammes.