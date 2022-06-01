CONVICTED drug accused Stephen Gocking, who was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment in 2019 after being found guilty of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, has lost his appeal.
In a unanimous ruling delivered yesterday, a three-judge Appeal Court panel comprising Justices of Appeal Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip dismissed Gocking’s appeal and re-affirmed the sentence of the High Court.
Gocking was found guilty by a nine-member jury on two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking in July 2019, following a trial before Justice Maria Wilson (now an Appeal Court judge).
While the State alleged at trial that Stephen Gocking, 58, was in possession of the drugs at a house in Diego Martin on August 14, 2001, Gocking on the other hand said he had no knowledge of the drugs being there and was only at the location for “a romantic interlude” with a young woman outside of his marriage.
The house belonged to Gocking’s uncle, Marlon Gocking.
He was represented by attorneys Larry Williams and Shaun Morris, while prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal appeared on behalf of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
On the day of his arrest, officers stormed a house at Franklyn Road, off Union Road, Diego Martin that Gocking was occupying at the time. In the kitchen area, the officers found a number of orange juice tins containing cocaine combined with acetone.
They also searched a SUV parked in the yard and found more cocaine sealed in orange juice tins.
Gocking told police the SUV belonged to his wife and that he had borrowed it earlier in the day.
In all, the State alleged that officers found 206 juice tins containing 21.75 kilogrammes of cocaine combined with acetone.
Gocking is a cousin of brothers Clint and Troy Gocking, who were fined $10 million for the illegal importation of two Lincoln Navigator SUVs that were impounded by the State several years ago.
Romantic interlude
Following the completion of the State’s evidence at the High Court trial, Gocking took to the witness stand to testify in his own defence.
He said the apartment where the drugs were found belonged to his uncle and the only reason he went there was for the “romantic interlude”.
Gocking testified that he had made arrangements with his uncle to use the apartment for just one hour since he could not carry the woman to the house he shared with his wife and mother at Powder Magazine, Cocorite. “I went there purely for a romantic interlude,” he had stated.
Gocking added if all had gone according to plan, the “romantic interlude” probably would have been over long before the hour was up. But his time with the woman lasted just as long as it took him to remove his shirt.
He said not more than five minutes after the woman arrived at the apartment, police barged in.
After entering the apartment, Gocking said the officers had their firearms pointed at him and were behaving in an aggressive manner.
“I get ‘choopid’,” he stated.
The only thing that was going through his mind at the time, Gocking said, was what he was going to tell his wife. He said when the officers first arrived at the apartment, he believed his wife had become aware of his intention for being at the location and had sent some men to harm him.