A driver was held by officers after 5.4 kilogrammes of marijuana was found in the tailgate and under the drawer liner of a vehicle.
The 45-year-old driver, a public servant, is from Bethesda, Plymouth.
During a port exercise between 6 p.m. and 7.15 p.m. on Sunday, a white Mazda B-1600 pick-up was searched after the Canine Unit reacted to the vehicle. Officers attached to the Tobago Divisional Task Force and the Canine Unit completed a thorough search and the marijuana was found concealed in the tailgate and below the drawer liner of the vehicle tray.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Jackman, spearheaded by ASP Joseph and supervised by acting Sgt Taylor and constable Joseph.
Across in Trinidad, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force seized a quantity of drugs and ammunition on Monday morning, during a search exercise.
According to reports, officers executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a Beetham Gardens residence around 3.15 a.m. The search led to the seizure of 500 grams of marijuana and the arrest of a 32-year-old male resident, in connection with the find.
The officers then conducted a search of an overgrown area in the vicinity of 9th Street, Beetham Gardens. Eight rounds of nine millimetre ammunition were found in a clear, plastic container along with 30 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag.
The ammunition and drugs were seized, with no further arrests made.
Investigations are continuing.