Drugs Sou Sou (DSS) founder and former soldier Kerron Clarke has been given the all-clear by the High Court to proceed with a constitutional claim against the State, after he was dismissed from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force last year.
His dismissal came after Clarke was charged with four money-laundering offences in July of last year, stemming from the operations of DSS.
During a virtual hearing yesterday, Justice Nadia Kangaloo dismissed an application by the State to have Clarke’s constitutional claim struck out.
Instead, the judge said while the courts were usually reluctant to intervene in matters concerning the military’s conduct and laws when it comes to discipline, rules and regulations, it was allowed to do so if the civil rights of a member were allegedly being infringed.
“The question I have to ask myself is if, in examining the reliefs sought and his evidence, this is one of those claims that are purely for military law,” said the judge.
In making reference to the Defence Force Act, Justice Kangaloo noted that an aggrieved soldier had a number of avenues they can take if they disagreed with the military’s conduct and laws. However, she said, in Clarke’s case, there were two stages in his dealings with the Defence Force on his standing as a soldier.
The first, she said, was in relation to his interdiction for which he sought and obtained an opportunity to be heard.
However, in relation to his discharge, she noted that he was not given the opportunity to be heard or a fair hearing or any at all before being dismissed.
Given this, the judge said his constitutional rights to make representation before being dismissed were allegedly contravened.
Even before being dismissed, the judge said Clarke had “quite rightly” sought to articulate his grievances.
It was for this reason she said he should be given the opportunity to continue to pursue the claim.
In its application, the State contended that Clarke’s claim was an abuse of process and was aimed at circumventing the procedures of challenging administrative actions through judicial review.
It had also argued that the claim was an attempt by Clarke of his desire to secure monetary compensation from State funds and did not warrant constitutional relief.
Following her ruling in favour of Clarke, the judge reserved her decision on the quantum of cost the State will have to pay based on its failed application.
The judge said she intends to give her final ruling in the matter on April 2 next year.
In November 2020, Clarke was put on administrative leave and subsequently discharged from the TTDF after the four charges were brought against him.
Those charges arose from the operations of DSS in La Horquetta and the seizure of $7.7 million during a police raid.
A previous raid had taken place in September 2020 by officers of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT), during which approximately $22 million was seized but returned the next day.
At yesterday’s hearing, Clarke was represented by attorney Lasana Murray, while the State was represented by Sanjiv Sookoo and Natoya Moore.