A disqualified driver, who climbed into the back seat of a car after police spotted him driving, has been sent to jail for a year.
Anand Seecharan, 24, an alignment technician of Diamond Village, San Fernando, was on Monday also permanently disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s permit.
Seecharan appeared before Magistrate Natalie Diop in the San Fernando Traffic Court where he pleaded guilty to the four charges laid against him.
Corporal Roopchand charged him with driving while being disqualified, driving without a certificate of insurance, resisting arrest and driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Police prosecutor Sgt Harold Ishmael told the court that it was at 5.10 p.m. last Sunday that Roopchand was on mobile patrol duty along Connector Road, Golconda, when he saw Seecharan at the wheel of a black Nissan B12 wagon.
Roopchand recognised him as being disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s permit as the officer was present in court when this occurred last year.
It was the penalty Seecharan faced at that time last February on the charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Ishmael said Roopchand stopped the car on Sunday and he saw Seecharan climb into the back seat. However, when the officer spoke to him while he was still seated in the rear seat, Seecharan denied that he had been driving the car.
Roopchand told him of the offence of driving while being disqualified and also that, since he did not have a driver’s permit, he was also driving without insurance.
Roopchand held onto Seecharan’s hand to take him into custody and he violently pulled away. Roopchand and other officers had to subdue Seecharan.
While speaking to the technician, Roopchand also detected the smell of alcohol on his breath. Breathalyser tests found that he was 40 microgrammes over the legal limit to be driving.
Diop sentenced him to 12 months in jail with hard labour and permanently disqualified him on the DUI charge, sentenced him to four months’ hard labour for driving while being disqualified and two months in prison on each charge of resisting arrest and driving without a certificate of insurance.
He was also disqualified from driving for five years on the insurance charge.
All the sentences are to run concurrently.