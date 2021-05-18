On the first night the curfew which was implementation to help curb the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in this country, a man was charged with breaching the order.
Antonio Amichan, 25 of Golconda near San Fernando was found driving while drunk at 10.10 p.m. on Sunday.
The 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew came into effect that night.
Officers were on mobile patrol along the SS Erin Road, Debe when they saw a car travelling at a high speed and swerving. It led to officers who were in a police vehicle, taking evasive action.
Constables Ramroop and Mohammed then caused the speeding car to stop and approached Amichan who was the driver. He appeared to be intoxicated and a breath test soon after revealed a reading of 107 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Amichan was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving and breaching the curfew.
He entered guilty pleas before the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court and was fined a total of $6,000 - $2,000 for each of the offences. In default of paying the fines, he will serve four months hard labour.
Amichan was also disqualified from driving.