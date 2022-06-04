Attend anti-DUI classes before getting permit*

 

Police are ­investigating if a 37-year-old man was drugged after he was robbed while “passed out” at his home in Aranjuez.

The victim told police that around 9 a.m. on Thursday, he was at a bar at Mount Lambert Circular when he met a woman he does not know.

After the two shared a couple of drinks, arrangements were made for the woman to return with the man to his home.

The two made their way to the victim’s home in Aranjuez, where they continued to have alcoholic beverages.

The victim told police he fell asleep, and upon waking up around 2 p.m. the woman was gone.

He soon realised that several items from his home, as well as $6,000 in cash that he kept on his nightstand, were missing.

The keys for his vehicle were also missing, and when he went outside his silver Mitsubishi Lancer could not be located.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by WPC Degannes responded.

About four hours later, police received a report that the vehicle appeared to have been abandoned nearby.

A team of officers led by WPC Francois responded and examined the car for fingerprints and other evidence. —Alexander Bruzual

